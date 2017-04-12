Latest News

MS Dhoni is a champion ODI player but doesn’t have the best T20 record, says Sourav Ganguly

With scores of 12*, 5 and 11 in three IPL games for Rising Pune Supergiant, MS Dhoni has plenty to prove in the shortest format.

Published:April 12, 2017 10:26 pm
ms dhoni, ms dhoni ipl, ms dhoni t20, sourav ganguly, rising pune supergiant, rps, ipl 10, ipl 2017, cricket news, sports news, indian express Sourav Ganguly stated MS Dhoni is a must-have in the Champions Trophy squad. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a “champion ODI player” but doubted if he is still that good in the shortest format. “I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” Ganguly told India Today.

Ganguly’s scathing comments came on the back Dhoni’s ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni, who has been relived of captaincy duties by Rising Pune Supergiant and is playing for the first time as a player in the Indian Premier League, hasn’t performed as per the expectations in the ongoing league.

With scores of 12 not out, 5 and 11 in the three IPL 10 games he has played so far for the Rising Pune Supergiant, the 35-year-old cricketer, regarded as India’s most successful skipper across all formats, has failed to live up to the expectations of his fans.

Ganguly, however, said Dhoni is too good an ODI player to be ignored from India’s Champions Trophy squad. “I will pick Dhoni for the Champions Trophy but he has to score runs,” Ganguly said.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke also feels it is high time for Dhoni to explode with the bat. “Dhoni has to score runs for himself. As a professional, he has to,” Clarke said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

10th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 12, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata