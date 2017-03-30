MS Dhoni is very supportive, and we have exchanged a few texts, says Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith

Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, Pune Supergiants finished seventh in the previous edition. Under MS Dhoni’s leadership, Pune Supergiants finished seventh in the previous edition.

Over the period of 10 years, MS Dhoni has carried the responsibility of captaincy (for IPL teams, state and country). But now it seems, one of the most successful captain of the game, will have a new role to play on the field. In the upcoming season of IPL, Rising Pune Supergiant will have a new captain in Steve Smith while MS Dhoni will be fulfilling his wicket-keeping duties.

Smith, announced as Dhoni’s replacement, spoke to the media on Thursday at the end of hotly contested India-Australia series. On being asked about leading a team with captains like Dhoni, Faf Du Plessis (South Africa captain) and Ajinkya Rahane (India’s captain in the fourth Test), the right-handed batsman said, “It’s great to have a team full of leaders and players from all over the world. It will make my job a lot more easier. Their knowledge and experience will be invaluable. I really don’t think that it will be a hindrance at all. Hopefully, with the squad at our disposal, I hope to get the results that we are striving for – which is to win the IPL.”

“MS is very supportive, and we have exchanged a few texts. My being captain does not in any way change my professional equation with him,” he said.

When asked about Dhoni’s absence in the presser and a change in captaincy, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said “We play our first game on April 6 and Mahi will be joining us from April 3 in Pune and you will be able to make out with his performance. Steve and Dhoni have been in constant touch. Both of them have been involved in teams selection. He is completely amicable.”

“Whenever I’ve talked talked to Mahi (Dhoni), that many times I have walked out with some learning. He is one of the finest minds I have ever interacted with him. I walk away with tremendous respect with him. As an individual, as a leader and as a player, I have been his biggest fans. This is a new season, a new captain and there is complete unity in the team and we have the potential to perform well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who led India in the series decider against Australia, showed glimpses of Dhoni’s style of captaincy.

Praising Dhoni’s influence on him, Rahane said, “Dhoni bhai jaise player ek inspiration hain. Woh koi bhi team ho, chahe Indians ho ya bahar se, sabhi unse seekhte hain. (A player like Dhoni bhai, plays for which ever team, is an inspiration for everyone, be it an Indian player or a foreigner). His presence in a team is always an advantage for every player. You get to learn a lot from Mahi bhai. Even if he is not the captain, but as a player whatever goes in his mind, how he reads the situation in the match, it will be learning experience for every player. So it is not necessary that you get to learn from him only if he is captaining your side but it is whenever you talk to him about cricket, he explains us how to read the situation.”

In their only season so far in the IPL, RPS under Dhoni finished seventh in a eight team event with five wins and nine losses.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd