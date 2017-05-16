MS Dhoni sets Twitter on fire with 26-ball 40 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 Qualifier

MS Dhoni smashed five sixes in his knock of 26 balls. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni smashed five sixes in his knock of 26 balls. (Source: IPL)

Rising Pune Supergiant had a shaky start to their innings after they lost in-form Rahul Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith within the first two overs. Ajinkya Rahane along with Manoj Tiwary anchored Pune’s innings as the duo added 80 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Their partnership took the visitors to 89/3 before Mumbai spinner Karn Sharma got the opener leg-before.

However, it was MS Dhoni’s destructive batting in the last two overs which helped the Supergiant to add 41 runs to their total and put up a target of 163 for the two-times IPL champions who are vying for their fourth IPL final.

Each and every run which came off Dhoni’s bat was applauded by the crowd as it showed the fan-following he has across the country. Initially, Dhoni scored 14 runs from 18 balls he faced. However, in last eight balls he smashed seamer Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah for two maximums each.

On the other end, Tiwary, who was coming in after a brilliant knock against Delhi Daredevils, hit four fours and two sixes as he brought up his second half-century of the season.

Once a FREAK always a FREAK! MS Dhoni on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 16 May 2017

The risk that Dhoni takes in taking it till d end &exploding in d last few balls&consistently succeeding in this model is incredible#MIvRPS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 16 May 2017

He is not as consistently brilliant as he used to be but Dhoni keeps reminding us that the brilliance is still very much intact.👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 16 May 2017

Horror over from McCleneghan and a stirring finish from Dhoni. @RPSupergiants have lots to play with now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 May 2017

dhoni sixes. shastri on commentary. wankhede. #MIvRPS — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) 16 May 2017

It’s #Dhoni in the house tonight. Sit back and enjoy the moment @IPL @RPSupergiants — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 16 May 2017

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been under scrutiny over his performance with the bat but with this performance, he will silence most of his critics.

