MS Dhoni sets perfect field to trap Kieron Pollard in IPL final, watch video

He may not have captain the Rising Pune Supergiant in the tenth season of Indian Premier League but, MS Dhoni was spot on with his advice to captain Steve Smith. The former India captain gave a perfect example of this during the final against Mumbai Indians.

During the 11th overs, Kieron Pollard walked out to bat for Mumbai Indians. Adam Zampa was bowling for Pune and he smoked the first ball he faced for a six. But, Dhoni from behind the stumps is seen gesturing to have a fielder a bit straighter and not at the usual long-off and long-on.

Zampa and Smith them moved the fielder straighter and in next two balls, Pollard was caught that fielder at the ropes.

Mumbai Indians managed to put up only 129 runs on the board batting first but Pune failed to chase it down and lost the final by one run. This was a record third title for Mumbai.

This is what MSD did to Pollard in 2010 final.

A long-off and a very straightish mid-off.

During the 2010 final between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, the then CSK skipper Dhoni did a similar thing to dismiss Pollard. He had a straightish mid-off. Pollard was actually caught by the same fielder.

Pune will not be part of the next year IPL as they only had a two-year contract alongwith Gujarat Lions in place of the banned Rasjasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

