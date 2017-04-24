IPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma play their 150th IPL game

MS Dhoni is the second player after Suresh Raina to play 150 IPL matches. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni is the second player after Suresh Raina to play 150 IPL matches. (Source: BCCI)

It may be Sachin Tedulkar’s birthday on Monday but it will be special for two other players currently playing in the Indian Premier League season 10. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, part of the Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians teams respectively, are playing their 150th IPL game on Monday.

The two teams, Pune and Mumbai, face each other at the Wankhede stadium in what will be the 28th match of the this IPL season. Rohit will captain the Mumbai side while Dhoni is playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman in the Pune unit.

Before this season, Dhoni had captained Pune team in the 2016 season, his first with the team. He began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings, a team that was suspended for two years for match-fixing. He had captained CSK in all eight season’s he represented the team. In his career, Dhoni has made 3393 runs at an average of 39 and his strike rate is as high as 138.03. He also led CSK to two IPL titles.

Rohit has also led Mumbai Indians to two IPL titles and is the most successful captain in IPL history with 61 win percentage. He has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai in IPL. In his 149 match till now, he has scored 3928 runs and been the part of the IPL winning team thrice. He was part of the Deccan team that won IPL in 2009, its second edition.

So far only three players, Suresh Raina, Dhoni and Rohit have the distinction of playing 150 IPL matches.

