IPL 2017: MS Dhoni plays with Imran Tahir’s son at airport, video goes viral

MS Dhoni’s simplicity is well-known to one and all and the former Indian skipper’s video of another instance of the same has gone viral. This time the wicket-keeper batsman is spotted playing with a toy car with Imran Tahir’s son. Both Dhoni and Tahir are playing for Rising Pune Supergiant in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise have had a decent run so far in the competition and are presently placed at number three spot.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

This is not the first time that the former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper has come up with something sweet and simple like this. He has been previously spotted playing PlayStation with his Jharkhand teammates during the domestic season.

While he also treated one of a chaiwala whom he used to visit on daily basis for small tea breaks. Dhoni had started off as a TT at Kharagpur station where he used to visit a tea-shop pretty regularly.

The right-hand batsman few days back bumped into that chaiwala when he was in Kolkata. Dhoni immediately recognised him and took him to the total to treat him.

Dhoni’s old friend reportedly said that he would now go back to Kharagpur and rechristen his shop as ‘Dhoni Tea Stall.’

The Indian batsman became a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the last edition of the IPL. The franchise was not able to perform well but in this edition, they have produced some decent performances and are presently sitting at number three spot.

Recently, riding on Rahul Tripathi’s 52-ball 93, RPS registered a win by 4 wickets over former two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Pune have now given themselves a solid chance to qualify for the play-offs and if they do so then it’s going to be the first time for the Steve Smith-led team.

