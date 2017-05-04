Latest News

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni plays with Imran Tahir’s son at airport, video goes viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni was spotted playing with a toy car with his Pune teammate Imran Tahir's son.

Published:May 4, 2017 2:48 pm
MS Dhoni, MS Dhoni news, MS Dhoni updates, MS Dhoni videos, MS Dhoni Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni Tahir son, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Ms Dhoni was removed as the skipper of Rising Pune Supergiant in this edition of the IPL. (Source: PTI)

MS Dhoni’s simplicity is well-known to one and all and the former Indian skipper’s video of another instance of the same has gone viral. This time the wicket-keeper batsman is spotted playing with a toy car with Imran Tahir’s son. Both Dhoni and Tahir are playing for Rising Pune Supergiant in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise have had a decent run so far in the competition and are presently placed at number three spot.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

This is not the first time that the former Rising Pune Supergiant skipper has come up with something sweet and simple like this. He has been previously spotted playing PlayStation with his Jharkhand teammates during the domestic season.

While he also treated one of a chaiwala whom he used to visit on daily basis for small tea breaks. Dhoni had started off as a TT at Kharagpur station where he used to visit a tea-shop pretty regularly.

The right-hand batsman few days back bumped into that chaiwala when he was in Kolkata. Dhoni immediately recognised him and took him to the total to treat him.

Dhoni’s old friend reportedly said that he would now go back to Kharagpur and rechristen his shop as ‘Dhoni Tea Stall.’

The Indian batsman became a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the last edition of the IPL. The franchise was not able to perform well but in this edition, they have produced some decent performances and are presently sitting at number three spot.

Recently, riding on Rahul Tripathi’s 52-ball 93, RPS registered a win by 4 wickets over former two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Pune have now given themselves a solid chance to qualify for the play-offs and if they do so then it’s going to be the first time for the Steve Smith-led team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru