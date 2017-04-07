IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: MS Dhoni mocks umpire decision by asking for DRS, watch video

MS Dhoni also managed to run out Tim Southee in the 20th over. MS Dhoni also managed to run out Tim Southee in the 20th over.

In his first IPL match as a no captain after nine seasons, Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed how he is one of the best wicketkeepers and cricketing mind in the game.

In their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians in the Maharashtra Derby, former captain sarcastically asked for a DRS review after the on-field umpire S Ravi turned down a leg-before appeal against Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard in the 15th over.

Both, Dhoni and Tahir looked confident and were energetic in the appeal. But after the umpire didn’t respond to their appeal. Tahir, who was earlier benefited when he got Jos Buttler out LBW, seemed dejected.

Hawk-eye showed that the bowl was hitting the middle stump. Nevertheless, half-centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane guided Supergiant to seven-wicket win at home.

Tahir went unsold in IPL’s auction and was only roped in when Mitchell Marsh was ruled out citing an injury. After Buttler and Parthiv Patel provided a flying start, the South African leggi first broke through Parthiv’s defence to knock off his leg-stump and then removed visiting captain Rohit Sharma and Buttler in the seventh over. He underlined his value as a wicket-taking bowler.

Pune will next travel to Indore to play against Kings XI Punjab on April 8.

