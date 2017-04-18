IPL 2017: MS Dhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, says Shane Warne

MS Dhoni hasn’t started IPL 10 well with just 61 runs in five innings. (Source: PTI) MS Dhoni hasn’t started IPL 10 well with just 61 runs in five innings. (Source: PTI)

Ever since Sourav Ganguly and Michael Clarke’s words of question on MS Dhoni’s form in the shortest format of the game, some have agreed with the assessment while some have vehemently denied that the former India captain is a spent force in the T20s. Even social media was left divided on that front with differing factions offering counter opinions. Thereafter, Virender Sehwag claimed IPL is not the best tournament to judge Dhoni’s calibre. Now, Shane Warne has joined in to add his support and weight behind ‘Team Dhoni’. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

In a tweet, Warne said, “@msdhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he’s class & a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain & inspires!”.

The season in the cash-rich league hasn’t been going to plan as he was made to step down as captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant prior to the start with Steve Smith taking the baton. Then with the bat, Dhoni has been able to muster only 61 runs in the fifth innings – 12, 5, 11, 5 and 28.

Dhoni’s ability in the limited overs as keeper-batsman can’t come into question and his name should be there for the Champions Trophy later this year. But in the shortest format, Dhoni hasn’t had the best of starts and conversions even after moving higher up the order for RPS in the latest contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

.@msdhoni does not have to prove anything to anyone, he’s class & a wonderful player in all formats. MS is also a great captain & inspires ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 18 April 2017

MS known for his prolific hitting hasn’t been able to deliver the same explosive so far in the IPL season with a strike-rate of 87.14 and just two sixes hit in the five matches.

