IPL 2017: Sourav Ganguly excludes MS Dhoni in his Fantasy XI

In eight matches, MS Dhoni has scored just 152 runs. (Source: BCCI) In eight matches, MS Dhoni has scored just 152 runs. (Source: BCCI)

With his bat not doing the talking, MS Dhoni has been on a receiving end over his current performance in the ongoing season of IPL. Sourav Ganguly, who has always been a supporter of ‘Captain Cool’, has recently come up and raised several questions on Dhoni’s form.

Now after a string of low scores, Dhoni also didn’t find a place in Ganguly’s IPL Fantasy XI, as the former India skipper has drafted Delhi Daredevils youngster Rishabh Pant as a wicketkeeper finisher.

Recently, the left-handed batsman also doubted Dhoni’s ability as a T20 player. With just 152 runs in eight matches Dhoni also received criticism from Harsha Goenka, brother of Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka.

“I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that’s not the best record,” said Ganguly.

Ever former Australia skipper and commentator Michael Clarke included Pant as wicketkeeper-batsman instead of Dhoni in his IPL Fantasy XI.

Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey of Kolkata Knight Riders too managed to secure a place in Ganguly’s team.

Ganguly’s Fantasy XI: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Steven Smith, AB de Villiers, Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sunil Narine, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chris Morris.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 6:15 pm

