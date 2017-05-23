Most popular moments from IPL 2017 final on Facebook and Instagram

Players and teams celebrated Mumbai Indians winning the tournament for the third time through posts on social media. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Facebook) Players and teams celebrated Mumbai Indians winning the tournament for the third time through posts on social media. (Source: Sachin Tendulkar Facebook)

The final match of the Indian Premeir League this season between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant saw some intense moments as the entire country stopped to see who will come out to be the champions. As Mumbai Indians won their third title on Sunday, the day also saw a lot of fun and excitement, especially on social media.

Fans, players, clubs all took to the social media platforms to share their excitement for the game in the last 24 hours of the IPL 10 season. Regardless of their club loyalties, fans and players congratulated and showered love on Facebook as well as Instagram. Others present at the stadium also shared key victory moments at the finale match of the season.

Among the most popular posts on the day of the match is of Captain Rohit Sharma’s Facebook video of his team celebrating their tournament winning victory.

Other popular posts on Facebook that found most love from the fans are Harbhajan Singh’s group picture of the Mumbai Indians team with Nita Ambani, picture of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya holding the winning IPL cup with Sachin Tendulkar , Joss Buttler congratulating the Mumbai Indians team on the win.

Instagram too was abuzz with IPL pictures and videos as those off the pitch also came forward to congratulate the team on their brilliant win. These include Yuvraj Singh’s appreciation as well as Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie with the team.

The nail-biting final had everyone glued to the screens as wishes for the winners poured in from all sides on social media.

