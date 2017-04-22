IPL 2017: More responsibility and pressure on my shoulders, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal said that he would relish the challenge of bowling on a flat wicket. (Source: IPL) Yuzvendra Chahal said that he would relish the challenge of bowling on a flat wicket. (Source: IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that ever since he bagged the six-wicket haul against England in a T20 International earlier this year he feels more responsible.

“My life has totally changed since the six-wicket haul. More responsibility on my shoulders, you can even say more pressure. Now I need to do more as compared to last year,” Chahal said in an interview to PTI.

Asked about the success of wrist spinners in IPL, he said, “Compared to other spinners, the wrist spinners are totally different.” With hat-trick man Samuel Badree in the side, RCB spin attack has improved, he said.

“It will help RCB a lot because he bowl in the Power Play and I can bowl in the middle. A guy like (Pawan) Negi can bowl in the 13th to 15th overs phase. Last year I was the only one bowling in the Power Play and the middle overs. Now we have two spinners who can bowl in the Power Play.”

The Eden Gardens wicket has changed and the leg-break bowler said he would relish the challenge of bowling on a flat wicket.

“I don’t like bowling on turning wickets because on turning wickets, most balls would just beat the batsmen. On flat wickets you can plan — when to bowl sliders, when to bowl googly. For me, I just like little bit pace in the wicket.”

Asked about a good total at Eden, he said: “Sometimes 160 -170 is okay. But the outfield is fast in Kolkata. Rain came last night so dew is there. 180-190 is a good total.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd