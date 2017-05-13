GL vs SRH: Mohammed Siraj triggers Gujarat Lions’ collapse, returns with 4/32

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after picking up Pradeep Sangwan’s wicket. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mohammed Siraj celebrates after picking up Pradeep Sangwan’s wicket. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to pull off some quick wickets to restrict the attacking batting line-up of Gujarat Lions below 160. Sunrisers’ right arm medium fast Mohammed Siraj bowled a superb spell to halt Gujarat’s attack as he scalped four crucial wickets in his four-over spell, giving 32 runs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Gujarat Lions started off in blistering fashion, with Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. They both took Gujarat to 111 in 11 overs before Smith was dismissed on 54.

To build up some more pressure Mohammad Siraj came to the party, dismissing Ishan Kishan on 61 as he gave a top edge to Naman Ojha. In the same over he grabbed Suresh Raina’s wicket, putting Sunrisers in the driving seat.

The pressure started to build on the Sunrisers as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Siraj struck twice in his second spell by clearing up James Faulkner and Pradeep Sangwan’s stumps, taking his tally to four wickets.

At one stage, after 10 overs Gujarat Lions were looking to score beyond 200 but thanks to a brilliant bowling display by Mohammed Siraj as Gujarat only managed to reach 154 in 19.2 overs.

Sunrisers bowling included six batsmen who bowled in the first innings, holding the record for most this season, the second most in all ten seasons. Gujarat Lions’ batting collapse recorded to be worst collapse in the IPL, in terms of number of runs scored by wickets lost.

