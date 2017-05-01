Mohammad Shahzad provisionally suspended by ICC for doping violation

Mohammad Shahzad will be out of action for atleast two years. Mohammad Shahzad will be out of action for atleast two years.

Two weeks after being charged by ICC for a doping violation, Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended by the cricket board with effect from 26 April 2017. The Afghanistan opener has been charged for violating ICC’s anti-doping rule. He was charged on April 13.

The 29-year-old, who had the option of challenging against the charge by ICC in 14 days, decided not to challenge the provision suspension as well.

Shahzad has played 59 One-Day Internationals scoring 1937 runs in the 50-over format and played 57 T20Is, scoring 1703 runs for Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan player will now face a disciplinary action according to ICC’s Anti-Doping Code process. If Shahzad is found guilty of taking the banned substance intentionally, he could face a suspension of two to four years. Even if he did not take the substance unintentionally, the wicketkeeper has to sit out for two years.

The out-of-competition test on Shahzad was conducted on January 17 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, and and his sample found to have presence of Clenbuterol after examination. Clenbuterol is prohibited under WADA’s Prohibited List.

This is the second time in last six months that a cricketer has been suspended for doping violation. Earlier, Andre Russell was handed a two-year ban for taking a banned substance.

