Mitchell Starc tweets to Virat Kohli; message lands up on parody account

Mitchell Starc will not play IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell Starc will not play IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI)

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc who left the recently concluded India-Australia series mid way after sustaining a stress fracture on his foot ended up in an embarrassing situation after he ended up sending a personal message to a parody account of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Starc was congratulating Kohli for series win mixed his real account to the parody one.

He wrote, “Hey friend :) Hopefully I don’t have to look for a new ipl team?? Haha media hey!

Didn’t get a chance to have a proper catch up mate but Congrats on the series win and on your summer personally… I hope that shoulder is on the mend and not too bad. Good luck for the ipl, here’s hoping to an RCB win. Cheers mate.”

India bagged a 2-1 series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy after wrapping up a win in Dharamsala by 8 wickets under the stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

The left-hand fast bowler who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore side earlier, decided to leave Indian Premier League’s tenth edition while RCB skipper Kohli is also out of the cash-rich league for two weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury during the third Test match between India and Australia.

While Kohli is out of the IPL 2017 for a couple of weeks, it would AB de Villiers who will be leading the franchise team in his absence. RCB are set to start their tenth edition of the Indian Premier League from April 5 and they will be up against the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

