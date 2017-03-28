Mitchell Johnson to join Mumbai Indians preparatory camp

Mitchell Johnson will begin training at the nets under the bowling coach Shane Bond. (Source: BCCI) Mitchell Johnson will begin training at the nets under the bowling coach Shane Bond. (Source: BCCI)

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson will on Wednesday join the Mumbai Indians squad for their ongoing preparatory camp for the coming season of the Indian Premier League.

The camp at the Wankhede stadium here under the new head coach Mahela Jayawardene will continue till April 2.

He will begin training at the nets under the bowling coach Shane Bond, a media release issued here said.

“Now that the Test Series is over, getting ready to play with MI paltan for 2017 season. Should be fun. Thanks to the supporting fans,” Mitchell tweeted.

The Mumbai franchise picked Johnson for his base price of Rs 2 crore in IPL auction held in February.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now