IPL 2017: Missing out on one game was probably the kick on the bum Sandeep Sharma needed, says Glen Maxwell

KXIP, skipper Glenn Maxwell in an interview to iplt20.com revealed that Sandeep Sharma’s success in the match against Delhi Daredevils was probably because of his sitting out in one match.

“He has been outstanding!” said Maxwell and added “Bowling three overs in the powerplay is a tough job, but he has taken the job in his stride and he does a great job for us all the time. Probably missing out last game was probably the kick on the bum that he probably needed and you just saw the performance today. Hopefully he goes on to bigger and better things from now on because he is an outstanding player and we are a better team when he is bowling well for us.”

“To Sandeep’s credit, he asked for the ball which something as a captain I love, guys wanting to bowl. Even in his last over he goes ‘I want that over’. If a guy wants it that bad, he can have it. He was brilliant,” Maxwell said.

Man of the Match award winner against Delhi Daredevils, Sandeep, enjoys bowling with the new ball and after bowling a good spell said, “I am the local guy. So, I knew that in an afternoon game it (the wicket) plays a bit slow. My plan was to pitch up and that’s what I was trying to do and it paid off.”

After removing the DD top-order, Maxwell along with Axar Patel did not allow the opposition to get away. Explaining his move, the skipper said, “We weren’t going for boundaries at that stage. So, I tried and stuck with it till they made the mistake. The talk within our team is to make the opposition make the first mistake. Luckily enough, I was able to get through four overs with no boundaries. I think that was probably the main thing. If I got hit for a boundary here and there, I probably would take myself off and go to the quicks. But I was able to stretch through four overs without too much damage and Axar is just doing a great job.”

Commenting on Axar Patel, Maxwell said, “He is our No 1 spinner; he has got the No 1 economy rate in our team. He has been bowling in awkward positions, say the fifth or the sixth over when teams are going over, or he has been coming on straight after it. For him to bowl four overs straight, that’s a great sign for him.”

