Missing IPL 10, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul watch Manchester United vs Everton

Though they have been sidelined for the IPL 2017 due to injuries, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are not away from the sporting action. However, the game is different and both of them are not playing it but only restricted to watching it.

Rahul and Vijay are currently in London for surgery of their injuries but before that, both players, alongwith Team India physio Patrick Farhat, witnessed a Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton.

Both Rahul and Vijay are huge fans of the United team and the former has a liking for striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored a goal through penalty of Tuesday.

Manchester United drew the match 1-1 against Everton after Ibrahimovic scored through spot kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time. The win extended United’s unbeaten run.

Vijay posted photos of him at the stadium with Rahul and Farhat watching the game and even before it.

“Fun night with these two legends @rahulkl nd Patrick !!let the game begin Manchester United vs Everton wow !!big thanks to #adidas for this wonderful view (sic),” Vijay wrote with a photo.

“What an experience,great energy packed stadium just wow enjoying life #greattimes #moretolife #adidas #manunitedvseverton (sic),” he wrote in another photo.

