MI vs RPS: Pune were struggling until MS Dhoni played ‘outstanding’ shots, says Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary was at the non-strikers end when MS Dhoni went berzerk in the final two overs of the RPS innings. (Source: IPL)

Manoj Tiwary said that Rising Pune Supergiant benefited from the explosive end that their innings got due to MS Dhoni. Mumbai Indians had managed to stifle Pune for runs for most of their innings but Dhoni and Tiwary smashed 39 runs off the last two overs to push RPS to a total of 162. MI fell short of their target by 20 runs, thus letting Pune go through to the final.

Tiwary said that he, along with Ajinkya Rahane who was in the middle with him at the time, skippet Steve Smith and coach Stephen Fleming had decided during the strategic timeout that 160 would be a good total. But Mumbai Indians didn’t allow RPS to get a steady flow of runs going until Dhoni went berzerk. “We were struggling until the 18th, 19th and 20th over where MS (Dhoni) bhai played outstanding shots,” Tiwary said in a post-match press conference, “It was not easy against (Jasprit) Bumrah but he showed why he (considered) such a highly talented player, with so much ability to hit one of the best bowlers in the IPL.”

Tiwary also said that RPS had reached so far in the tournament due to contributions from every part of the team. “At the end of the day, the players have to perform on the pitch to get the results,” he said, “It doesn’t matter how many team meetings you have. I think everyone has contributed (In this year’s campaign.”

Rising Pune Supergiant have now directly qualified for their first ever IPL Final that will be played on May 21.

