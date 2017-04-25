MI vs RPS: Steve Smith hails efforts of Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat after win over Mumbai

Rising Pune Supergiant registered their fourth win of the tournament as they jumped to fourth position. (Source: BCCI) Rising Pune Supergiant registered their fourth win of the tournament as they jumped to fourth position. (Source: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant, who had opened their IPL campaign with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, continued their unbeaten run against them as they beat the two time defending champions by three runs on Monday. After winning the toss and electing bowl first, Mumbai Indians came up with a disciplined bowling performance and managed to hold Pune to 160/6 in 20 overs.

Mumbai were pretty much in the race while skipper Rohit Sharma was in the middle, however the last two overs by Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat brought the visitors back into the game. “I thought we scrapped really well in the end. Stoksy in the second half was excellent, Unadkat got us over the line,” Smith said at the presentation ceremony.

“The dew was not too bad. We thought it would be worse, we held together, and the wicket played the same for the 40 overs. It was not a traditional Wankhede wicket.

“160 was probably around par, and tonight we were able to take wickets in the middle and keep the pressure on. Unadkat went wide of the crease and bowled a hard length.”

In their previous match against Delhi Daredevils, MI had managed to defend their total of 148 as they had bundled out the Zaheer Khan-led side for 128.

“It is disappointing after being so close. I thought we tried our best, gave everything we could, but it was disappointing not to finish the game. I don’t want to be too critical of our performance,” Sharma said.

“We lost wickets in the middle, and that was the mistake on the part of us. Overall, it was a great game,” he added.

After their middle order collapsed, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Rohit showed resistance against RPS spinners. But couldn’t take their team over the line as it ended their six match unbeaten run.

“We have been playing good cricket. We have to forget what happened tonight and move on. It was good to get some runs, but disappointing not to finish the match.”

