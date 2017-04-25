MI vs RPS: Rohit Sharma returns to form just in time for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma smashed six fours and three sixes on the way to his total. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma smashed six fours and three sixes on the way to his total. (Source: PTI)

Ravi Shastri had said in a pre-match television discussion that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma may be just one good innings away from getting back to form. Against Rising Pune Supergiant, on Monday, he did manage to build that innings but his that wasn’t enough to take his team over the line.

Rohit Sharma had come into the IPL after being off cricketing action for nearly six months. Mumbai Indians may have gotten off to a flying start having won six of their opening seven matches but Rohit himself failed to make a difference with the bat. But on Monday, he managed to score a 39-ball 58, smashing six fours and three sixes in the process.

Rohit took his place in the middle due to the dismissal of Nitish Rana. He got off the mark by hitting Dan Christian for a four. He then stood strong and momentarily helped stem the flow of wickets. But, despite him hitting bowlers around the park on one end, he had no support at the other. Parthiv Patel was the man who got Mumbai Indians off to a good start but he fell soon after Rohit took the crease. His wicket was followed in quick succession by that of Karn Sharma.

Kieron Pollard then stood with his captain for a couple of overs and that is when it looked like Rohit Sharma might lead Mumbai Indians to a seventh consecutive victory. But it was not to be and Pollard’s wicket proved to be a deathknell for Mumbai. They needed 17 to win off the last over and Rohit was off strike for the first ball. Hardik Pandya fell to Jaydev Unadkat but Rohit crossed over. But it was too high a mountain for Mumbai to climb and in the end they fell short by three runs with Rohit being dismissed off the fourth ball of the over.

His 50 may not have pushed Mumbai over the line but with the likes of Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler and Kieron Pollard, an in-form Rohit Sharma would complete a formidable batting line-up for Mumbai Indians.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 12:57 am

