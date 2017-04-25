IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Rohit Sharma did not shout at the umpire on wide ball delivery, says Harbhajan Singh

Rohit Sharma scored 58 runs for Mumbai Indians but couldn’t take them over the winning line. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Rohit Sharma scored 58 runs for Mumbai Indians but couldn’t take them over the winning line. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Harbhajan Singh defended Rohit Sharma in the post match press conference on Monday night for a controversial moment during Mumbai Indians’ chase of 161 runs against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium. The controversial moment happened when Mumbai needed 11 runs from 4 balls with Rohit and Harbhajan in the middle. On the third delivery of the final over, Jaydev Unadkat bowled a slower delivery outside the off stump to Rohit who was shuffling and expecting the ball to be outside the guideline for wide deliveries, the MI captain let that one go. But the call for an extra run never came from umpire S Ravi which resulted in the batsman walking down to the other side and remonstrating – for which he was docked 50 per cent of his match fee.

Harbhajan said that Rohit only discussed what the rule was and clarified the situation and there was no anger expressed by the MI skipper. “He didn’t shout at the umpire or ask why it wasn’t given a wide. He just wanted to know where he should stand for the wide to be called and he was told that the amount he moves is the amount of margin the bowler gets,” said Harbhajan in the post-match interaction.

ALSO READ | As long as we are winning, I’m happy because that is important, says Ajinkya Rahane

“The ball was too far outside, to be honest, but I don’t really know whether it was wide or not. I feel if both the legs of the batsmen move across the stumps, then the bowler should get the [benefit of the] margin. But, if you see, only one leg of the batsman went across, so I feel it should have been a wide. But, in the end, whatever is the umpire’s decision we have to move on with it,” he added.

Harbhajan disagreed that MI lost the momentum because of this incident. “I don’t think momentum was lost, because Rohit was hitting the ball nicely, but [it was] unfortunate that he ended up hitting the [next] ball straight up in the air. Cricket is a game where anything is possible. Just before that he hit a big six and a similar sort of ball went up and he got out. At that point all you need to do as a batsman was see the ball and hit the ball, and Rohit was batting on 50-odd,” he said. Rohit fell the very next delivery and Mitchell Mclenaghan on the first delivery too. But Harbhajan finished the game with a six which was too late for MI to stretch their winning run to seven straight matches.

However, Harbhajan believed that the penultimate over by Ben Stokes which went for just 7 runs, kept the game firmly in the balance or even tipped it in RPS’ favour. “That over was actually very crucial over for them. We didn’t get any boundary in that over. That over actually

changed the scenario for them, they were in the game. 17 to win (in the final over), they were in the game. Obviously, if one odd boundary would have been hit in that over, then we would have required 12-13 runs, then the match is open and there would have been a more pressure on the bowler,” he concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd