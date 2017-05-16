Ben Stokes says he is lucky to have worked with ‘accommodating’ MS Dhoni and Steve Smith

Steve Smith replaced Dhoni as captain of RPS before the start of the season. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Steve Smith replaced Dhoni as captain of RPS before the start of the season. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Ben Stokes praised MS Dhoni for being “accommodating” and “epitomises calmness” on the field. The England all-rounder has been an integral part of Rising Pune Supergiant in the league stage of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League but won’t be part of the side for the playoff against Mumbai Indians. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“I’ve been fortunate to share the dressing room with MS and Steve (Smith) and the likes of Faf du Plessis as well,” Stokes is quoted as saying by the Telegraph, “The thing about international cricket is that you never really get to know the guys you play against. The T20 leagues allow you to actually know an individual.”

“In the hotel, MS keeps his door open and anybody can go in. He’s been very accommodating. On the field, MS epitomises calmness and, from a cricket point of view, has the best angle in terms of field placements. Obviously, Steve’s the captain, but he’s aware that MS has the best angle and, so, has worked with him in setting fields. Indeed, Steve and MS have worked really well together,” said Stokes.

Steve Smith replaced Dhoni as captain of RPS before the start of the season. Although the move was expected to create tension between the two individuals, the result has been quite the opposite. Both have worked in tandem to pull RPS to a second-place finish in the league stages.

Stokes left RPS after their penultimate league game to join the rest of the England squad for a training camp in Spain ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

