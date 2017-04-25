IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: As long as we are winning, I’m happy because that is important, says Ajinkya Rahane

Rising Pune Supergiant are currently fourth in the standings and qualify for the playoffs if they maintain this place. (Source: PTI) Rising Pune Supergiant are currently fourth in the standings and qualify for the playoffs if they maintain this place. (Source: PTI)

Rising Pune Supergiant batsman Ajinkya Rahane remains upbeat despite a mixed bag of a season with the bat during the on-going IPL. He has so far scored 60, 19, 10, 0, 30, 2 and on Monday 38 against Mumbai Indians for a collective total of 159 runs from seven innings with an average of just under 23. But he takes solace and contentment from the fact that his team is doing well and getting wins. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The latest of those wins came on Monday when RPS held out to defend 160 runs against Mumbai Indians to break their six-match winning streak in their own backyard. “I am happy the way I am batting at the moment. It is important to spend time in the middle. Right now the way I am middling and timing the ball, I am really happy. As long as we are winning matches I am happy because that is important,” he said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith hails efforts of Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat after win over Mumbai

In the final over, MI needed 17 runs to win when RPS captain Steve Smith alongwith team leaders in MS Dhoni and Rahane made a bold decision of having Jaydev Unadkat bowl the final over instead of the natural choice of Shardul Thakur. “After the 19th over, when (Steve) Smith, I and Mahi bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) were discussing who should bowl between Shardul and Jaydev (Unadkat), we picked up Jaydev. Shardul has good pace and we didn’t want to give batsman the pace in the last over,” he said about the rationale.

“Jaydev’s pace is comparatively lesser than Shardul and his slower ball is effective. The wicket was also little slow and Rohit (Sharma) was a set batsman, so our point was not to give them pace. One side of the ground is small and one or two shots in the last over (could have made the difference). That was the planning in the last over,” he added.

The last over also saw bit of controversy when Rohit Sharma was involved in a heated conversation with umpire S Ravi after a wide ball was not given. With Rohit shuffling, Unadkat sent the slower ball outside the off stump and Rohit expecting it to be outside the guideline for wide deliveries left it alone. But with no wide call coming, Rohit chose to remonstrate and was subsequently docked 50 per cent of his match fee for dissent on Tuesday.

Rahane, though, reckoned it was the right call by the umpire considering Rohit was shuffling inside the crease. “That was a right call by the umpire. As a batsman when you move and if the bowler bowls outside that area goes to the bowler. Rohit’s behaviour at that point was natural. Somewhere as a captain, as a player you feel when the match is so close. I don’t think there was any fault in Rohit’s behaviour,” he said. “That happens on the field and remains on the field, it is part and parcel of the game. It will also happen in future, but you should respect the umpire’s decision.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd