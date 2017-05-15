IPL 2017: MS Dhoni to make an unprecedented ninth appearance in IPL knockouts

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the 10-year history of the IPL. (Source: File) MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the 10-year history of the IPL. (Source: File)

When MS Dhoni takes the field at the Wankhede stadium with Rising Pune Supergiant for their playoff against Mumbai Indians, it will be the ninth time that the former Indian captain plays in an IPL knockout match. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League. He has won the title twice with Chennai Super Kings and has also led the side to five finals. He couldn’t replicate the success last season when he was captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant. Pune could not advance beyond the group stage and finished second to bottom on the league standings.

This season, Dhoni was replaced by Steve Smith as captain of RPS. Pune had a shaky start to the season but picked up momentum as the season went on. They stormed into their first ever playoff position when they beat Kings XI Punjab by nine wickets. They hence finished second in the league standings, thus confirming their Tuesday fixture against Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni has experienced patchy form with the bat but has played a few crucial knocks for RPS in their campaign. He has also been in top form behind the stumps.

