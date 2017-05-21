IPL Final, MI vs RPS: Krunal Pandya rescues Mumbai, pushes the total to 129/8

Krunal Pandya scored 47 against RPS in IPL 2017 final. (Source: BCCI) Krunal Pandya scored 47 against RPS in IPL 2017 final. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya came up with a responsible knock of 47 runs off 38 deliveries for his franchise against Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of Indian Premier League’s tenth edition. After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first in Hyderabad but Mumbai batting line up didn’t really lived up to the expectations as they started the final on a poor note.

MI lost the openers for a team score of 8 and were later left tottering at 65/5 when Kieron Pollard was back in the dug out. Krunal though tried to hold the innings from one end but he kept losing partners. It became worse for Mumbai when they lost Hardik Pandya and Karn Sharma in quick succession. Hardik was trapped in front of the wickets by Daniel Christian while Sharma became a victim of a confusion in the middle.

The left-handed batsman edged a ball from Shardul Thakur which went to Christian who was standing at first slip. Christian tried to grab a one-handed catch but failed to complete it. He dropped the catch but was aware enough to set-up the run-out with Shardul Thakur.

Krunal got a steady partner in Mitchell Johson as the seamer didn’t throw his wicket away and also chipped in with 13 runs off 14 deliveries. Krunal’s innings pushed Mumbai Indians total to 129/8 in 20 overs.

His innings of 47 included three boundaries and a couple of maximums. But it was not his aggression that played the role but the way he stitched his innings and stayed at the crease till the end was just remarkable.

