IPL Playoffs, MI vs RPS: It feels really good to take big wickets at crucial moments, says Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar was delighted after picking up three crucial wickets. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Washington Sundar was delighted after picking up three crucial wickets. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The Rising Pune Supergiant registered a 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday. The man of the moment for Supergiant was the 17-year old, Washington Sundar who dismantled Mumbai Indians’ middle order and gave Pune control of the match. Chasing 163 at home, Mumbai definitely had the upper hand, with Parthiv Patel starting his innings with few early boundaries. Mumbai were cruising on with 41 in five overs when the unexpected happened. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Sundar dismissed Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for one making it 41 for two. The next to go was Ambati Rayudu who gave his catch to Steve Smith with Mumbai down to three wickets with double figures being the same. Sundar’s third wicket of swashbuckler Kieron Pollard made things easier for the Supergiant. Washington Sundar finished his bowling figures with three for 16 in his four overs.

Beating Mumbai Indians in Mumbai was something special, says Shardul Thakur

After the match Sundar spoke to Steve Smith, “It feels really good to take such big wickets on a big occasion in front of packed crowd and you have been really supportive by giving me an opportunity to play ten games in the season”.

On being asked about bowling in powerplay overs, Sundar said, “I love this challenge to bowl in first six overs with only two players standing outside the circle, I believe in my strenghts and will continue to perform like this in Hyderabad and lift the IPL trophy”.

MI vs RPS: Ajinkya Rahane displays sportsmanship to win hearts

Washington Sundar was delighted after picking up three crucial wickets, expressing his views on the same he said,” It feels heartening to pick up three most important wickets including Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu and Kieron Pollard and that too in a qualifier match. Sundar also praised Steve Smith’s fielding and the two important catches that turned the match in Pune’s favor.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd