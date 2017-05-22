MI vs RPS, IPL Final: Yuvraj Singh congratulates Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma for title win

Rohit Sharma won his third IPL title as captain after Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma won his third IPL title as captain after Mumbai Indians beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run. (Source: AP)

Yuvraj Singh posted a unique congratulatory message on his Instagram handle for Mumbai Indians and their skipper Rohit Sharma for beating Rising Pune Supergiant and thus clinching a third IPL title. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, who is also part of the Indian team that travel to UK for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, posted a video of the final moments of the match.

Yuvraj congratulated Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh in his caption for the win. Mumbai Indians won the match in the last over from what had to be in a losing position. Rising Pune Supergiant had both Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary in the middle and needed just 13 runs from the last over. Mitchell Johnson bowled the 20th over and turned the screws on the opposition. He dismissed Tiwary off the second ball and then took the all-important wicket of Smith off the third. Smith had scored a half century by then.

What an amazing game of cricket yeah brothaman! @rohitsharma45 @ritssajdeh congratulations @mumbaiindians and I need a 💇‍♂️ @harbhajan3 @sachintendulkar @parthiv9 A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 21, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Even then, RPS needed seven to win off three balls. Johnson ensured that only three came off them and Dan Christian was run out off the last ball to hand Mumbai Indians the title by one run.

It is the third time that Rohit Sharma has led MI to the IPL title. He is thus the most successful captain in the IPL, surpassing the two titles won by Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s two titles with Chennai Super Kings. He is also the only player to have won the title four times as his first victory came as part of the Deccan Chargers side in 2009.

