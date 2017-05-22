MI vs RPS IPL Final: Rising Pune Supergiants lose the plot in the last lap

Playing with too much caution led to Rising Pune Supergiant’s downfall in the final. Playing with too much caution led to Rising Pune Supergiant’s downfall in the final.

Before taking on Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the final of IPL 10, Mumbai Indians (MI) would have been wary of the jinx that had formed as they had failed to beat RPS even once this year. Three times the teams had squared off against each other and on all three occassions it was RPS who came up trumps. But on the day when it mattered most, Mumbai pulled off a sensational win.

Chasing 130 to win, which was an under-par score, RPS got off to a steady start and it seemed that they were on course to win their maiden IPL title. At the end of the powerplay, they had lost just one wicket but most importantly the run rate wasn’t that high. This was their undoing as too much caution led to their downfall. Both Rahane and Steve Smith were circumspect and took their time and before they could realize the run rate had touched eight per over from a decent six per over.

What must also be kept in mind is that MI bowled beautifully and Bumrah and Johnson were magnificent as they kept the batsmen in check. 129 was never enough but courtesy of their tight bowling it suddenly became a dauting chase.

Why Pune let the pressure build, is a matter of conjecture. Throughout the innings the Pune batsmen seemed cagy and even the hard-hitting Steve Smith played warily. Infact his 50 of 51 balls was the slowest in IPL.

Fianlly, RPS needed 47 off their last 5 overs but it was in the eighteenth over that the game turned on its head as MS Dhoni was dismissed and the pressure was on the men in purple and pink. Pune may have also missed a trick by sending in MS Dhoni early as he simply could not get out of the blocks. Sending in Manoj Tiwary could have been a better option.

However, all was not lost and Pune were still in, with 30 needed off the last three. In the last over, Mitchell Johnson had 11 to defend, but getting Tiwary and Smith off successive balls did RPS in and Mumbai had their hands on the trophy.

