MI vs RPS IPL Final: It’s a dream come true for me, says Krunal Pandya

At one stage, Mumbai Indians were 79 for the loss of seven wickets. Rising Pune Supergiant bowlers were all over them. Poor shot selection and some stunning fielding from Pune led to the early collapse of Mumbai. It was Krunal Pandya’s 38-ball 47-run innings that lifted them to 129 for 8 in the end.

In the end, the 29 runs from the last 14 balls made the difference in the IPL 2017 final as Mumbai won their third IPL title by beating Pune by one run in the final.

“I wanted to play 20 overs. I knew that I was the only batsman left and I can attack in the end. The pitch was gripping sometimes and skidding. I wanted to make sure that I am still there till the end. I want to thank Nitin Patel. I was injured for six games but he helped me play the play-offs. All credit to him. It’s a dream for me to win the man-of-the-match award. Playing my first IPL final and winning the award,” man-of-the-match Krunal said.

His team-mate Kieron Pollard also praised Krunal for his batting effort.

“The team has come together many times and that’s what happened tonight. Big up to this man here, Krunal, he batted nicely and kept us in the game. I think the character showed there tonight,” he said.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell Johnson, who bowled the last two overs, said that the wickets of MS Dhoni and Steve Smith were crucial.

“I thought it was all done. I was well set up for the last over and we needed to get Steve out. I wanted to be clear with my plan and wasn’t thinking too much. Luckily I got Smithy to hit it into the off side, where he’s not as strong,” Johnson said.

“We kept fighting till last over. Mahi bhai’s wicket was crucial. Each over we were backing each other, that we can still make it. We were behind from the start and the way we fought was brilliant. Johnson bowled perfect last over,” Bumrah said.

