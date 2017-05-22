MI vs RPS IPL Final: I had confidence in our bowlers, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma lifted his fourth IPL title. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma lifted his fourth IPL title. (Source: BCCI)

Defending a low total in T20 cricket in never an easy job. But Mumbai Indians did exactly that and managed to defend the 130-run target they had set for Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL final.

Rohit Sharma said that he always had he faith in his experienced bowlers. He praised Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson who helped the team win the IPL title by 1 run.

“There was assistance from the pitch, so it was a matter of exploiting the conditions. When three overs were left, I had confidence in the bowlers. They have always done the job wherever they’ve played. It was about giving freedom to them because they’re the masters and they’ve done it before. I just told them to do whatever they want and set the field accordingly,” he said.

After lifiting the trophy for the fourth time, the most for a player, Rohit said he told the players that they have done in the past and no may they cannot do it again.

“I’m calm now. It was a great game of cricket. I’m sure the spectators enjoyed it. To be able to defend a score like this was a brilliant effort, I couldn’t ask for more. Whenever you’re defending a total like that, the first thing you’e to do is believe. I told the boys if we could do it against KKR (105) there was no way we couldn’t do it here.”

