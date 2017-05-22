MI vs RPS IPL Final: Gave up on Mumbai Indians at interval, says Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai Indians celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League 2017 title. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League 2017 title. (Source: PTI)

Amitabh Bachchan gave up hopes on Mumbai Indians winning the match and season on Sunday night and had switched the Telivision off at interval, only to be told later by his son Abhishek Bachan that they ended up winning.

An ecstatic Bachan shared a picture of the players on his Twitter account, calling the win unbelievable.

He wrote, “Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH”

The win against Rising Pune Supergiant gave Mumbai their third IPL title.

Choosing to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side won the final match by one run. Chasing 130 to win, it was a thrilling match until the last over when Mitchell Johnson (3/26) bowled tightly and defended 11 of the last over.

While the team has been spectacular throughout the tournament, not letting go of their comfortable seat at the top, it was the bowlers who stole the show in Hyderabad on the final day of the tournament.

At half time, it did seem like the ball was in Pune’s court but Mumbai Indians turned the tables towards them to script a classic final victory to win their third IPL title. Steve Smith’s half-century was the only saving grace of Pune in the Maharashtra derby.

Other celebrities also congratulated the team. Here are a few tweets:

T 2431 – Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 21 May 2017

What a night. Both @mipaltan and @ChelseaFC lift their respective championship cups!! Stuff that sporting dreams are made of. #KTBFFH — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) 21 May 2017

Mumbai Indians Win It ;) I knew it from the very start — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) 21 May 2017

FOUGHT !!!!! DEFENDED !!!!! What a sweet , sweet victory !!! Glorious, GLORIOUS stuff , boys !!!! 💪🏽🏆🏏 @mipaltan #RPSvMI #IPLfinal — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) 21 May 2017

MI are now the most successful team in the IPL with three titles.

