MI vs RPS, IPL Final: Five reasons why Mumbai Indians won the title clash

Mumbai Indians are now the most successful team in the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians won their third Indian Premier League title after they beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run on Sunday in the final. Mitchell Johnson bowled the decisive final over that won them the match. Needing 13 to win off the 20th over, Johnson took two and a run-out off the last ball confirmed Mumbai’s win. While Johnson’s over was the crunch moment, there were a few other reasons for MI’s remarkable win.

1. Krunal Pandya

The elder Pandya has been one of the most important players for Mumbai throughout the season. In a match where his team mates could not score significant runs, Krunal made a valuable 47 off 38 balls. As the middle order were picked apart by Adam Zampa and Dan Christian, Krunal stood strong, fending off the good balls and punishing the bad ones. His bowling performance may have been below par as compared to what he has shown throughout the season but he saved a lot of blushes for the Mumbai Indians in the first innings.

2. Rahane wicket

When Ajinkya Rahane and RPS skipper Steve Smith were in the middle, Mumbai didn’t seem to stand a chance in the match. RPS lost their first wicket in the third over as Rahul Tripathi was caught LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. Steve Smith and Ajinkya Rahane then built a 54-run partnership. With a target of just 130 to chase, it looked like the two would carry them over the line. But Rahane was dismissed by Mtichell Johnson in the 12th over and that brought Mumbai right back into the match.

3. MS Dhoni’s failure

One would think that the stage was set for the greatest finisher in contemporary cricket to strut his stuff. MS Dhoni came in to bat after Rahane and the latter’s wicket wouldn’t have had much of a bearing had the former Indian captain softened the blow. But Dhoni’s innings never got going and he was dismissed in the 17th over having made just 10 off 13 balls. Dhoni’s wicket marked a shift in the body language of the MI players.

4. Jasprit Bumrah’s spell

Bumrah has been having a remarkable few months in his career. He has become an integral part of the Indian ODI and T20 squads. His ability in the limited overs format, especially in the death overs was there for all to see in the IPL this season. Bumrah took the wicket of the in-form Rahul Tripathi in his very first over of the final. His second wicket was that of the dangerous MS Dhoni. The latter opened a floodgate of sorts as his side stormed back into the match after that.

5. Mumbai Indians intent

It takes something more than just good performances for a team to defend a target of 130 and a look at the highlight reels is enough to show that Mumbai Indians came to this match to win. Even when Rahane and Smith were seemingly marching RPS to the title, Rohit Sharma did not flinch and kept his calm to usher MI back into the match. The last over was all about Mumbai staying sharp on the field and not allowing RPS to take 13 runs despite the presence of seasoned batsmen like Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary.

