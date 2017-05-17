Latest News
  • MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Washington Sundar spins a web around Mumbai, guides Pune into maiden IPL final

MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Washington Sundar spins a web around Mumbai, guides Pune into maiden IPL final

Washington Sundar (17y 223d) is now the youngest ever player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL.

Published:May 17, 2017 12:50 am
Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs.

When Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) replaced injured R Ashwin with another Tamil Nadu all-rounder in the name of  Washington Sundar for their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign, there were a lot of eyebrows raised as to who this new and unknown prospect was. But in the IPL qualifier, Sundar showed his mettle with ball. He was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs. His double strike in one over proved to be the decisive factor as RPS never recovered from the setback.

With his off-spinners Sundar bowled a tight line and length and did not allow the batsmen to get away. While he was lucky to get Rohit Sharma’s wicket, the other came courtesy of his good bowling. He was awarded the man of the match courtesy of his bowling performance. Washington Sundar (17y 223d) is now the youngest ever player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Sundar said, “I think it’s very heartening for me to do well against a big team on a good stage, in front of a packed crowd. Owe this to my mom and dad. I think keeping things simple makes me do things like this. Mahi bhai has been supportive. Right now, I am not looking to be experimental. I am just looking to go there and back myself. I think we could lift the trophy in the finals as well.”

Skipper Steve Smith too lauded his efforts with the ball and said,”There was dew but the wicket was still slow. Magnificent (talking about Washington Sundar). Big stage, quarterfinal of an IPL and to get whatever he got off his four overs is magnificent. Proud of his efforts. (Good to have) a bit of a break. Hopefully, we can be the better team in the final.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 1th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 16, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

atorth T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 17, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad