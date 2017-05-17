MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Washington Sundar spins a web around Mumbai, guides Pune into maiden IPL final

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs. Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs.

When Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) replaced injured R Ashwin with another Tamil Nadu all-rounder in the name of Washington Sundar for their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign, there were a lot of eyebrows raised as to who this new and unknown prospect was. But in the IPL qualifier, Sundar showed his mettle with ball. He was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs. His double strike in one over proved to be the decisive factor as RPS never recovered from the setback.

With his off-spinners Sundar bowled a tight line and length and did not allow the batsmen to get away. While he was lucky to get Rohit Sharma’s wicket, the other came courtesy of his good bowling. He was awarded the man of the match courtesy of his bowling performance. Washington Sundar (17y 223d) is now the youngest ever player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL.

Speaking at the post match press conference, Sundar said, “I think it’s very heartening for me to do well against a big team on a good stage, in front of a packed crowd. Owe this to my mom and dad. I think keeping things simple makes me do things like this. Mahi bhai has been supportive. Right now, I am not looking to be experimental. I am just looking to go there and back myself. I think we could lift the trophy in the finals as well.”

Skipper Steve Smith too lauded his efforts with the ball and said,”There was dew but the wicket was still slow. Magnificent (talking about Washington Sundar). Big stage, quarterfinal of an IPL and to get whatever he got off his four overs is magnificent. Proud of his efforts. (Good to have) a bit of a break. Hopefully, we can be the better team in the final.”

