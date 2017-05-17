MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Five talking points from the match

Rising Pune Supergiant rode on MS Dhoni and Washington Sundar’s performances to beat Mumbai. (Source: IPL) Rising Pune Supergiant rode on MS Dhoni and Washington Sundar’s performances to beat Mumbai. (Source: IPL)

On a slow pitch that wasn’t suited for batting visitors RPS prevailed against MI in a thrilling encounter – courtesy of a clinical bowling performance. Chasing 162 to win MI ended at 142/9 handing RPS a 20 run win. With this win, we take a look at the five talking points from the match.

Ajinkya Rahane-Manoj Tiwary stand

Supergiants lost the wicket of Rahul Tripathi early and then also lost the wicket of Steve Smith with the scoreboard reading 9/2. Opener Ajinkya Rahane was then joined by Manoj Tiwary and the duo forged a partnership of 77 runs. When they were batting, Pune looked set to get a big total. Tiwary who has been in good form, continued from where he left in the last game. He hammered the Mumbai Indians bowlers and hit 3 sixes and 4 fours in his innings of 58. Meanwhile, it was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 runs which helped RPS fightback and post a defendable total of 162/4.

MS Dhoni’s assault

It was MS Dhoni’s destructive batting in the last two overs which helped the Supergiant to add 41 runs to their total and put up a target of 163 for the two-times IPL champions who are vying for their fourth IPL final.

Each and every run which came off Dhoni’s bat was applauded by the crowd as it showed the fan-following he has across the country. Initially, Dhoni scored 14 runs from 17 balls he faced. However, in last eight balls, he smashed seamer Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah for two maximums each and scored 26 runs in the remaining nine balls.

Washington Sundar’s spell

In the IPL qualifier, Sundar showed his mettle with the ball. He was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 16 in his quota of four overs. His double strike in one over proved to be the decisive factor as RPS never recovered from the setback.

With his off-spinners, Sundar bowled a tight line and length and did not allow the batsmen to get away. While he was lucky to get Rohit Sharma’s wicket, the other came courtesy of his good bowling. He was awarded the man of the match courtesy of his bowling performance. Washington Sundar (17y 223d) is now the youngest ever player to win a Man of the Match award in IPL.

Parthiv’s gritty knock

Parthiv Patel played a fighting knock against Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier. He hit his second half-century off just 37 balls and played the lone hand. Parthiv Patel stood out with a gritty 52 of 40 balls, whereas the others faltered. None of the other batsmen gave him company at the other end for long enough as wickets fell at regular intervals.His innings featured three sixes and three boundaries.

Mumbai with new ball

Mumbai Indians bowled well with the new ball and did not allow the RPS batsmen to get off the blocks. McClenaghan picked up the wicket of Rahul Tripathi’s early in the first over. Next Lasith Malinga picked up the wicket of Steve Smith with the scoreboard reading 9/2. Since then the other batsmen found it difficult to get going and in the powerplay, the run-rate was kept in check by the MI bowlers. However, a late surge by MS Dhoni turned the table for RPS.

