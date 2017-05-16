Latest News

MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Ajinkya Rahane returns to form with fluent fifty

Ajinkya Rahane's half-century helped Rising Pune Supergiant fightback after early stutter against Mumbai Indians.

Published:May 16, 2017 11:48 pm
Rising Pune Supergiant opener Ajinkya Rahane scored his second half-century of the season. (Source: AP)

Looking to make it into the final of the IPL 10, Rising Pune Supergiant were off to a shaky start against hosts Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. After put to bat first, Pune lost in-form Rahul  Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith for just 9 runs on board. However, it was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 run which helped RPS fightback and post a defendable total of 162/4.

Rahane along with Manoj Tiwary added 77 runs for the third-wicket partnership as the duo brought the visitors back into the game. In his knock of 43 balls, the right-hander smashed five fours and a six.

Pune made it into the playoffs by winning eight of their last 10 games.

