MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 Qualifier 1: Ajinkya Rahane returns to form with fluent fifty

Looking to make it into the final of the IPL 10, Rising Pune Supergiant were off to a shaky start against hosts Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. After put to bat first, Pune lost in-form Rahul Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith for just 9 runs on board. However, it was Ajinkya Rahane’s anchoring knock of 56 run which helped RPS fightback and post a defendable total of 162/4.

Rahane along with Manoj Tiwary added 77 runs for the third-wicket partnership as the duo brought the visitors back into the game. In his knock of 43 balls, the right-hander smashed five fours and a six.

Pune made it into the playoffs by winning eight of their last 10 games.

