MI vs RPS IPL 2017 Final: Our fielding made the difference in the big final, says Kieron Pollard

After Mumbai Indians became the first team to lift the IPL trophy for the third time, middle order batsmen Kieron Pollard caught up with teammate Ambati Rayudu for a brief chat.

Speaking on the win at iplt20.com, Pollard said, “Fielding is an integral part of T20 cricket and as we saw today, you don’t have much runs on the board and fielding was what made the difference. In the big final, this is where the big players stand up and especially in the fielding,” Pollard said.

He also took the opportunity to turn into a reporter for once and asked Rayudu what was going through his mind while he took the catch to dismiss Smith in the final over. “I had certainly lost the ball in the lights momentarily, and as a result had to stretch and realign himself, spotted the ball in the nick of time and eventually held on to it,” Rayudu concluded.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant drew curtains on the tenth edition of the IPL, it was the Rohit Sharma-led side which prevailed in the thrilling ‘Maharashtra Derby’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad and thereby became the first team to lift the IPL title thrice. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some decisive batting Mumbai Indians won the match by just 1 run.

