MI vs RPS IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians’ bowlers created enough pressure to get across the line, says Stephen Fleming

‘So close yet so far’ this perfectly defines Rising Pune Supergiant’s tourney of the tenth season of IPL. After staying unbeaten against Mumbai Indians throughout the league stage and playoffs, Pune failed to eke out a win when it mattered the most. Chasing a mere target of 130, the Steve Smith-led side made a mess in the later stage of the game as they suffered a narrow one-run defeat in the final of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Despite ending up on the losing side in a low-scoring thriller, Pune had a relatively successful season, especially after finishing seventh in last year’s IPL.

“Steve Smith came very close to winning it in the last overs and it could have been a much different story. But that was the nature of the game. It was very ebb and flow on what was quite a tough wicket to score on. We knew that it was going to be tough. We knew their bowling attack was top class. We lost wickets at key times. They just hung, hung in and created enough pressure to get across the line but it was just a great final. A grand finish to a good competition,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Despite the solid 54-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Steve Smith, RPS failed to continue with the momentum. With just 13 runs required off 6 balls, Pune stumbled in the end and handed Mumbai their third IPL title.

“We lost wickets, or they bowled a good over. It was never going to be a wicket where they could blast your way through. When we played against Hyderabad, we found that as well. Just batting deep was the best opportunity and we could not get over. I am very proud of the combination we put together and the campaign we ran. We would have loved to have sat here for the icing on the cake but it does not change the feelings about the work that we put in during the year to get to this point”

Former captain MS Dhoni, who had a mixed season, was under scrutiny over his performances with the bat. Dhoni scored 40 runs off 24 balls in the first qualifier, which eventually changed the course of the game as Pune registered a 20-run victory at Wankhede stadium.

Fleming has been with Dhoni since the inaugural season of the cash-rich league, also heaped praises for the former captain. “We concentrated on getting this game through and finishing as well as we could and then whatever happens after this, I am not sure anyone knows, to be honest. It was purely what we could control,” he said.

