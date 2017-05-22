MI vs RPS, IPL 2017 final: Krunal and Hardik Pandya celebrate IPL final win, see pic

Krunal Pandya has been one of the most important players for the Mumbai Indians this season. (Source: Instagram) Krunal Pandya has been one of the most important players for the Mumbai Indians this season. (Source: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya posted an image on his Instagram handle holding the Indian Premier League trophy with brother and Mumbai Indians team mate Krunal Pandya. Mumbai beat Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the final to clinch their third IPL title. It is the most that any team have won in the history of the league.

Krunal was declared man of the match for his all-round performance. He has been one of the most important cogs for Mumbai Indians this season. In what was a rather lacklustre batting performance from the Mumbai Indians, Krunal was the top scorer with 47 runs off 38 balls. Although he couldn’t pick a single wicket in the final, Krunal has 10 wickets to his name off 13 matches in 2017 season with a personal best of 3/14.

RPS needed to make 130 runs in the second innings to win the title. They required 13 off the last over with Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary in the middle. Mitchell Johnson bowled the 20th over and managed to dismiss Tiwary off the second ball before taking out Smith in the third.

Even then, RPS needed seven to win off three balls. Johnson ensured that only three came off them and Dan Christian was run out off the last ball to hand Mumbai Indians the title by one run.

It is the third time that Rohit Sharma has led MI to the IPL title. He is thus the most successful captain in the IPL, surpassing the two titles won by Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni’s two titles with Chennai Super Kings. He is also the only player to have won the title four times as his first victory came as part of the Deccan Chargers side in 2009.

