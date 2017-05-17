MI vs RPS: Beating Mumbai Indians in Mumbai was something special, says Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur said that defeating Mumbai Indians in their own backyard was something special. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Shardul Thakur said that defeating Mumbai Indians in their own backyard was something special. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant maintained their perfect record against Mumbai Indians this season by beating them in the first qualifier played between the two sides on Tuesday. Pacer Shardul Thakur said that defeating Mumbai Indians in their own backyard was something special.

“It feels great. It is our first final for Rising Pune Supergiant,” he said, “We have put in a lot of hard work, winning nine games of 14 wasn’t easy and I feel winning this one against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai was something special.” Thakur was in conversation with fellow RPS pacer Jaydev Unadkat for IPLt20.com.

Thakur played an intergral role in the win, taking three wickets including that of Mumbai’s highest scored in the match Parthiv Patel. Talking about the wicket, Thakur said, “It was a bit difficult in the powerplay. But after the powerplay, (when) the field was spread (the restrictions were removed) it was a bit easier. Slower ones were working.”

Unadkat, on the other hand, managed only one scalp during the qualifier but he has been the find of the season for Rising Pune Supergiant. He is their highest wicket-taker and, with 22 scalps, is only two behind current Purple Cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar. About getting his hands on the cap, he said, “If I get that, I would be the happiest person. But so far, the eye is be on the (IPL) trophy. It has been brilliant to be part of this set up and to be playing the finals would be great as well.”

