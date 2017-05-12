Kings XI Punjab keep play-off hopes alive with win over Mumbai Indians: Who said what on Twitter

Kings XI Punjab survive another do-or-die situation, beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. (Source: IPL) Kings XI Punjab survive another do-or-die situation, beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. (Source: IPL)

Vying to stay in the contention for the play-off spot, Kings XI Punjab, managed to extract a seven-run win over table-toppers Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya’s power batting eased pressure and brought Mumbai back into the game. However, it was Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma’s clinical performances in the last two overs, which helped the Glenn Maxwell-led side hold the hosts to 223/6 and registered their seventh win of the season.

After being put to bat first, openers Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha powered their side to 68 in first six overs before Karn Sharma dismissed Guptill. Saha, who was promoted up the order, showed aggression and composure as he along with skipper Maxwell (47) forged a 63-run second wicket partnership. Maxwell, had hit two fours and five sixes, before Jasprit Bumrah knocked off his off stump.

With Saha looking dangerous and taking on MI bowlers, Shaun Marsh didn’t take much time to settle as he joined his partner from the other end. Saha and Marsh added 52 runs before the latter was caught behind off Mitchell McClenaghan. Top order back in the hut, it didn’t stop Saha from playing his game as continued to attack MI attack and was accompanied by all-rounder Axar Patel. The duo remained unbeaten and added 28-ball 47 runs as Punjab posted the highest total of the season.

In their reply, Mumbai openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel provided them a solid start as they added 99 runs in just 8.2 overs before Parthiv lost his wicket to Mohit. Later it was up to Pollard and Pandya as they added 55 runs in just 18 balls. Pollard smashed a four and five sixes in his 24-ball half-century.

Aaj to bahut player me Mata chadh gayeen.But Maxwell & Saha most enjoyable. Last two overs bowling top class.

Feel very proud of the team. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 11 May 2017

Sandeep and Mohit holding on to their nerves. Brilliant last 4 balls .#MIvKXIP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 11 May 2017

.@Martyguptill wins the VIVO Perfect Catch of the Match award for his stunner! Well deserved! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #MIvKXIP — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) 11 May 2017

By GOD! What a super duper Se oopar Wala match #MIvKXIP! It’s terrific to see 453 runs scored in 40 overs only. Best match of #IPL history. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 11 May 2017

What a brilliant over too from Mohit Sharma. @lionsdenkxip are alive and qualification is still open — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 11 May 2017

What a game !! Well done KINGS XI #MIvKXIP 👏👏 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) 11 May 2017

With 16 runs required from the last over, Pollard played the first ball of the over to long-on and went for two runs to keep the strike. But the Caribbean batsman returned without the touching the crease as umpire called one short.

