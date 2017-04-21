MI vs KXIP: Nitish Rana sets IPL 2017 on fire

Nitish Rana scored 62 runs against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: BCCI) Nitish Rana scored 62 runs against Kings XI Punjab. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League has been one of the finest platforms for the youngsters to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. The franchise teams too have nurtured these talented youngsters in the best possible ways. Interaction with some legendary players both on and off-field while sharing same space has added to the knowledge of these young lads.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

In this tenth edition too, we have seen some superb performances from young players and one of these players is Mumbai Indians batsman Nitish Rana who has been clinical in making his name. The left-handed batsman on Thursday became the Orange cap holder when he smashed 34-ball 62 runs against Kings XI Punjab while chasing a target of 199 runs. The innings included a total of 7 sixes during the course of the game.

Nitish made his IPL debut against Rising Pune Supergiant and scored 34 runs. The knock went in vain as Mumbai lost the match but his innings was well appreciated by fans and pundits. Becoming a regular name in the MI batting line up, Nitish Rana has been proving his worth for quite a while in his debut season.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The Delhi player now has the scores of 34, 50, 45, 11, 53, 62* to his name so far in this IPL 10 with a total of 255 runs in 6 matches. But it’s not only Rana’s stroke-making ability that makes him a different player but it’s his capability of playing important and moreover, aggressive knocks that puts him apart from his counterparts.

The Mumbai Indians’ batsman has a good cricketing brain and that was evident especially when he took on the Punjab bowlers while chasing 199 runs. He dispatched the bad deliveries but at the same time stole singles and doubles whenever and wherever he could have. Rotating the strike and pushing the paddle during the course of his innings adds to the strength of his franchise team.

A question that was put on the youngster’s batting was whether he can finish a game for his side and return unbeaten in the dug out. Rana without wasting much chances gave a perfect answer to this as well. He not only remained unbeaten against Kings XI Punjab but also anchored his side to a massive 8-wicket win. The left-hander has been pretty good so far and is expected to produce some more knocks that can turn out fruitful for his side.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd