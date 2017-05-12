MI vs KXIP: Martin Guptill takes a stunning catch to dismiss Lendl Simmons, watch video

In the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch. (Source: Twitter) In the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch. (Source: Twitter)

In a run fest which saw 453 runs scored by both teams, Mumbai fell short by eight runs as KXIP registered yet another victory in a must-win game. However, the match also saw brilliance in the field. In the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch for Punjab in the 10th over dismissing Mumbai’s Lendl Simmons.

It looked like Lendl Simmons had managed to hit a six but Martin Guptill had other ideas and took a spectacular catch by timing his jump to perfection. Even the batsman was spell bound and so were the fans.

Word! Now THAT was a catch.

Hail Guptill!#MIvKXIP #RiseOfOrange — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) 11 May 2017

Earlier, Martin Guptill had scored a quickfire 36 of 18 balls to give a good start to KXIP’s innings. When they finished they batting in the first innings, Kings XI Punjab must have thought that 230 for 3 is a very good score at the Wankhede pitch. But little did they know that even that score was not a safe score against Mumbai Indians who came agonisingly close of chasing it down and send Kings XI out of the IPL 2017 play-off race. In the end, Kings XI managed to win by seven runs and keep their hopes alive.

