Latest News

MI vs KXIP: Martin Guptill takes a stunning catch to dismiss Lendl Simmons, watch video

It looked like Lendl Simmons had managed to hit a six but Martin Guptill had other ideas and took a spectacular catch by timing his jump to perfection.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 12, 2017 12:28 pm
In the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch. (Source: Twitter)

In a run fest which saw 453 runs scored by both teams, Mumbai fell short by eight runs as KXIP registered yet another victory in a must-win game. However, the match also saw brilliance in the field. In the 10th over of Mumbai’s innings, New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill came up with a stunning catch for Punjab in the 10th over dismissing Mumbai’s Lendl Simmons.

It looked like Lendl Simmons had managed to hit a six but Martin Guptill had other ideas and took a spectacular catch by timing his jump to perfection. Even the batsman was spell bound and so were the fans.

Earlier, Martin Guptill had scored a quickfire 36 of 18 balls to give a good start to KXIP’s innings. When they finished they batting in the first innings, Kings XI Punjab must have thought that 230 for 3 is a very good score at the Wankhede pitch. But little did they know that even that score was not a safe score against Mumbai Indians who came agonisingly close of chasing it down and send Kings XI out of the IPL 2017 play-off race. In the end, Kings XI managed to win by seven runs and keep their hopes alive.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi