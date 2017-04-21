MI vs KXIP: Jos Buttler’s brutal knock takes Mumbai Indians to the top of the table

Jos Buttler eventually fell for 77 which is also his highest T20 score. (Source: BCCI) Jos Buttler eventually fell for 77 which is also his highest T20 score. (Source: BCCI)

Some serious power hitting form the willow of Jos Buttler saw Mumbai Indians chase down 199 within 15 overs against KXIP on Thursday. It was Jos Buttler who grabbed all the limelight and was the star of the show for MI as he hit a quickfire 77 off 37 balls and was adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ for his explosive innings. His innings featured seven fours and five maximums.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Buttler started off by smashing the ball with utter disdain to all parts of the ground and made a mockery of the required run-rate. At one point the King’s XI bowlers looked completely clueless as to how to bowl to him. Mumbai raced to 123 for 1 in 10 overs as Buttler brought up his fifty. He eventually fell for 77 which is also his highest T20 score

It can be said that Buttler was under a bit of pressure as he hadn’t yet managed to live up to his reputations. His innings for MI so far, since his debut, haven’t shown his caliber. There were also questions being raised on his price tag and if he his more suited to bat down the order. However, with this knock he silenced all his critics and instilled a lot of self confidence.

“I am absolutely delighted. I have been in good touch throughout the tournament but today, I was able to convert it into a big score that contributed to my team’s win.” Buttler said at the post match conference.

Courtesy of this win, Mumbai go top of the table with 10 points. Mumbai now host Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiant on April 22 and 24 respectively.

