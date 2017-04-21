MI vs KXIP: Hashim Amla masterclass shows skill, elegance enough to succeed in shortest format

Hashim Amla hit a fine 60-ball 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Source: BCCI) Hashim Amla hit a fine 60-ball 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (Source: BCCI)

KXIP opener Hashim Amla scored his first T20 century and the second in this edition of the Indian Premier League. He hit a fine 60-ball 104 against Mumbai Indians at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and showed the world how much hitting power he possess. The fact that he reached his century in just 58 balls is a testament of the fact. In his innings he hit eight boundaries and six sixes.

His century, however, was not all smash and bang but a typical Amla innings which was composed and also had attacking shots featured in it.

Amla,who has a career strike-rate of above 125 in T20 matches, has had the tag of being slow and being a Test specialist but with this knock he proved his detractors wrong. He hit one six which went for 97 meters. He also smashed Malinga all over the park and in one over hit 22 runs.

Hashim Amla is a champion player in his own right but the Kings XI Punjab opener has maintained that he will stick to his own style and not try audacious reverse flicks off fast bowlers. His belief paid off on Thursday night as he took MI bowlers to the cleaners.

“No, I will never ever try a reverse flick off a fast bowler. Any shot that you want to try out in the match requires lots of practice. Like the ramp shot is common in T20s as lots of players have it in their arsenal. When I come to practice, I come with my specific set of plans,” Amla had told PTI earlier during an interview.

However, despite Amla’s century it was not enough for KXIP to secure a win as they slipped to the sixth spot in the table after the win.

