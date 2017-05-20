MI vs KKR: The slow nature of the wicket helped us, says Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma’ selection over Harbhajan Singh raised several eyebrows but the leggie has justified his role so far. (Source: IPL) Karn Sharma’ selection over Harbhajan Singh raised several eyebrows but the leggie has justified his role so far. (Source: IPL)

From being the second choice spinner to a game changer, Karn Sharma has justified his selection in Mumbai Indians’ playing XI over veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh. He has made sure that he makes full use of the platform given to him in this IPL and in the process the 29-year old bowler put in his best performance against Kolkata Knight Riders to guide Mumbai to their fourth IPL final.

Asked to bowl with the new ball, Karn chipped in his very first over as he dismissed Sunil Narine. He finished with 4 for 16, which included Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir, Colin de Grandhomme and Ishank Jaggi. Having won both the league matches against the Knight Riders, Karn felt that the momentum was with them.

“We are playing well against them (Kolkata), last two matches we have won. It’s a T20 game, we got the momentum and won the game. T20 is all about momentum. We started well in the first six overs. That’s why we were in the game and won the game,” said Karn in the post-match press conference.

Over the course of 10 years, Chinnaswamy pitch had supported the batsmen. However, it is not the same case this season, as batting here has not been easy and the conditions have favoured seamers. Talking about the wicket, Karn said, “Wicket was a little bit slow. Not like it used to be in Bangalore before. But it was good for us that we bowled well from the start and got wickets in the middle. That’s more important.”

Karn, who s in the place of Harbhajan, has been exceptional with the bowl for the two-times IPL champions as he has taken 13 wickets from 8 matches. “It’s good for me. I am just working hard when I’m not playing. The main motive is when I get a game I need to perform for the team and the team wins. That’s more important for me,” Karn concluded.

Mumbai Indians face Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final, and are yet to register a win against the Steve Smith-led side in this season.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd