Latest News

MI vs KKR: Mumbai enter fourth IPL final – who said what on Twitter

After the convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians will now meet Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday's IPL 2017 final.

Updated: May 19, 2017 11:35 pm
Karn Sharma, krunal Pandya, MI vs KKR< Mumbai vs Kolkata, Mumbai indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai vs Pune, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, IPL 2017, IPL, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports, Indian Express Leg-spinner Karn Sharma claimed four wickets in his four-over spell. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians march into their fourth IPL final after a convincing six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 in Bangalore on Friday. The two-time champions will now meet 2016 debutants Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday’s final.

Mumbai rode on all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s unbeaten knock of 45 to register the six-wicket win in the second qualifier at M Chinnaswamy stadium. After opting to field first, Rohit Sharma-led unit was brilliant with the ball as they managed to bowl out the Knight Riders for mere 107 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been excellent in the death overs, was handed the new ball and the move worked as he got Chris Lynn cheaply. After six overs, Kolkata found themselves on backfoot as they had just 25 runs on the board. Karn Sharma, after Bumrah’s new-ball show, ran through KKR’s batting order.

 

Karn, who was picked over veteran Harbhajan Singh, has taken 13 wickets this season so far and had a perfect outing against a formidable KKR unit. He picked the wickets of Gambhir, Jaggi, Narine and Grandhomme and gave little away during his spell of 4/16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

ier 2th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 19, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad