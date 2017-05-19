MI vs KKR: Mumbai enter fourth IPL final – who said what on Twitter

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma claimed four wickets in his four-over spell. (Source: PTI) Leg-spinner Karn Sharma claimed four wickets in his four-over spell. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians march into their fourth IPL final after a convincing six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 in Bangalore on Friday. The two-time champions will now meet 2016 debutants Rising Pune Supergiant in Sunday’s final.

Mumbai rode on all-rounder Krunal Pandya’s unbeaten knock of 45 to register the six-wicket win in the second qualifier at M Chinnaswamy stadium. After opting to field first, Rohit Sharma-led unit was brilliant with the ball as they managed to bowl out the Knight Riders for mere 107 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been excellent in the death overs, was handed the new ball and the move worked as he got Chris Lynn cheaply. After six overs, Kolkata found themselves on backfoot as they had just 25 runs on the board. Karn Sharma, after Bumrah’s new-ball show, ran through KKR’s batting order.

But it’s only fair that the best two teams in the league phase will be locking horns for the trophy too 🏆 #IPL #RPS #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 19, 2017

So Rising Pune Supergiant will take on the IPL giant in the finals of the Vivo IPL 2017.#MIvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 19, 2017

Good to see bowlers winning Man of the Match consistently in this #IPL

Also fitting that the top 2 teams in the league will fight in finals — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 19, 2017

One of the top sides in the @ipl @kkr can hold their heads high @mipaltan clinical performance hopefully a cracker of a final comin soon — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 19, 2017

Playoffs deserve better pitches and better turnouts…Chinnaswamy has been quite a let down this #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 19, 2017

Krunal played spin brilliantly today, scoring 34 off 23 v Narine & Chawla (RR 8.86) – a promising performance for his long-term value. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) May 19, 2017

Karn, who was picked over veteran Harbhajan Singh, has taken 13 wickets this season so far and had a perfect outing against a formidable KKR unit. He picked the wickets of Gambhir, Jaggi, Narine and Grandhomme and gave little away during his spell of 4/16.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd