MI vs KKR: Karn Sharma spins a web around Kolkata, returns with 4/16

Karn Sharma returned with figures of 4/16 in 4 overs against KKR in second qualifier. (Source: PTI) Karn Sharma returned with figures of 4/16 in 4 overs against KKR in second qualifier. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians made a brave move after they picked leg-spinner Karn Sharma over Harbhajan Singh and the decision proved to be a fruitful one for the Rohit Sharma-led unit in the Qualifier 2 against KKR. The leggie ran through the opposition’s batting and returned with match-winning figures of 4/16.

Karn was introduced in the 5th over and the leggie removed Sunil Nasrine for 10 after he was stumped out off a googly. Parthiv Patel made no mistakes behind the stumps.

Mumbai were dominating the KKR batting line up right from the beginning but it was Karn Sharma who did the job for them in Bangalore. In his very second over of the innings, Karn forced KKR captain Gautam Gambhir to slog him over mid-wicket region when he was playing at 12 but the left-handed batsman only managed to give a catch to Hardik Pandya in the deep.

With the very next delivery, the right-hander trapped Colin de Grandhomme of a delivery that came into the right-hander. De Grandhomme failed to read the delivery and was hit in line of the stumps. He bagged his fourth and last wicket when Ishank Jaggi went big, flat but didn’t get the required elevation.

The right-hander charged down the track to smash a tossed up delivery but only managed to give a catch to Mitchell Johnson at long on for 28. The leg-spinner impressed everybody with his bowling especially with the kind of lengths he bowled throughout the innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd