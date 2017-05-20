MI vs KKR: I will deliver for Mumbai Indians in the final, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 18 wickets from 16 matches. (Source: IPL) Jasprit Bumrah has taken 18 wickets from 16 matches. (Source: IPL)

From making his IPL debut in 2013 to Mumbai Indians’ chase for their third IPL title, Jasprit Bumrah has evolved as a wicket-taking bowler. Considered to be one of the best death overs bowlers in the current era, Bumrah showed his brilliance with the new ball on Friday, when captain Rohit Sharma asked him to bowl in the powerplay and he dismissed KKR opener Chris Lynn on the third ball itself.

“It’s always a good feeling after an amazing performance. It is the third time the Mumbai Indians is playing the final. To contribute today in this manner is a great feeling,” said Bumrah during an interview with seamer Mitchell Johnson.

On being asked that how things have changed for him since Mumbai’s last final appearance in 2013, he said, “Back in 2013, when Mumbai Indians last played the final, I was just a youngster coming out of U-19 cricket. To play with players like you is always special, and to learn a lot. Therefore, I have learnt a lot, and hopefully, with what I have learnt, I will probably be able to use it in the final as well.”

Mumbai Indians, who are yet to beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the tenth season of the IPL, will face the Steve Smith-led side for the fourth time in the season and will be looking to win their third IPL title.

“Usually, when you are coming out of U-19 cricket, you think you know you have pace. Therefore, you try to experiment it on bowlers, as if you hit the batsmen, they do not like it. Consequently, I thought I would try it on the bowlers, and it was a good day. Wasn’t it?” the 23-year old bowlers replied on being asked that he used to bowl with sheer pace during the net practice sessions in 2013.

