MI vs KKR: How two brothers, Hardik and Krunal Pandya scripted sensational win for Mumbai Indians, watch video

Hardik and Krunal Pandya starred in Mumbai Indians’ win. (Source: BCCI) Hardik and Krunal Pandya starred in Mumbai Indians’ win. (Source: BCCI)

Two brothers made it big last year during the Indian Premier League and they are doing it again this year. Mumbai Indians’ Krunal and Hardik Pandya are enjoying their best time in IPL and helping their team win matches. Both have become an essential part of the the playing XI. Why? This they should it on Sunday as Mumbai beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at the Wankhede stadium.

In the bowling department, Krunal picked up three wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs. The left-arm spinner picked the wickets of Gautam Gambhir, Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa. And when Mumbai needed a batsman to step up to take them towards victory, it was Hardik’s turn to excel. The all-rounder scored 29 runs off 11 balls and remained not out to win the game for Mumbai. In an interview after the game, the brothers discussed about their performances.

“Generally, the ball comes nicely onto the bat at Wankhede wicket so I was trying to vary my pace which I did not do in the last game. I was going through and bowling in the motion. I rectified my mistake and executed my plan and it went well,” Krunal said.

Pathan was dismissed by Krunal after he was caught at deep point by Hardik. When asked about how it felt about the catch, Krunal said he knew it was safe, “the moment the ball went in air, I knew it was safe.”

Krunal asked Hardik how he inspires him in batting to which Hardik said that he always motives him to finish the game.

“You keep on backing me to finish the game and I had the opportunity to finish the game. So I am happy that I could win for Mumbai Indians,” Hardik said.

Asked if he was under pressure when he came out top bat, Hardik said initially he was under pressure but he wasn’t thinking much.

“I wasn’t thinking much but initially I was under pressure when I faced a couple of balls because they were on top. But I knew victory is one shot away. The bowlers were under pressure and I was lucky to finish the game,” he said.

