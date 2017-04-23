MI vs DD: We had the belief do defend 142, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma said that he had the belief they will defend 142. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma said that he had the belief they will defend 142. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma chose not to be harsh on his batsmen and gave full credit to his bowlers for defending a modest total of 142 against Delhi Daredevils in an IPL match, in Mumbai on Saturday. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai Indians consolidated their top position with their sixth win in a row, following a 14-run win over Daredevils.

“To defend 142 was not easy but we had the belief that the guys to do it. The bowlers won us the match. We were not so good with the bat but I don’t want to be to too harsh on the batters, they’ve been in really good form,” Sharma said at the post match presentation ceremony.

“The pitch looked little dry compared to earlier matches and the chat we had in the dressing room was we had to bowl differently this time. There was not much dew but it’s been pretty unpredictable here,” he added.

Kiwi paceman Mitchell McClenaghan was declared man of the match for his three-wicket burst that blew away the Daredevils.

“The last match I went for 50 so it’s a roller coaster in T20, every game is a new game. We had certain plans for certain guys and everyone stuck to their guns today,” the New Zealander said.

“(Corey) Anderson has pumped me around the park so it was good to get him,” he said responding to a query on dismissing his compatriot

Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan said they did not do any good to their cause but losing wickets in a heap.

“The only chance they had was by taking early wickets and that’s exactly what went for them. We restricted them about 20-25 runs short, our bowlers did a fantastic job. Good to see the bowlers dominating. Considering they were at 26 for 6, it was a fantastic effort from Morris and Rabada,” he said.

